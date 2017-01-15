Hurricane storm from behind with Sills

Jonesboro was one quarter away from losing its first game of the 2016-2017 season Saturday afternoon.

However, the Hurricane stormed back in the final eight minutes and remained undefeated, defeating Tulsa Central 63-56 in the MLK Showcase at Baptist Prep in Little Rock.

Jonesboro (15-0) was behind 47-34 after three quarters, but outscored Tulsa Central 29-9 in the fourth quarter.

"We never quit saying the same things in the huddle," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "We were trying to keep our composure and keep fighting. Eventually, we just thought some shots were going to go down.

"Gutsy was the word I used for them in the locker room. We found a way to make some shots there in the fourth quarter."

Desi Sills scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hurricane. He hit 3 three-pointers Saturday.

"I don't think there's anybody in the state who plays harder than Desi every night," Swift said. "He's going to play hard and he's a great teammate. Those two things come with Desi every night. When he starts making shots from the outside, he's hard to guard."

Elijah Landrum hit a three-pointer for Tulsa Central (9-5) to give his team a 56-53 lead with 2:13 remaining. Landrum scored a game-high 27 points for the Braves, but Jonesboro went on to score the game's final 10 points.

Sills' three-point play tied the game at 56-56 with 1:39 left. After a Braves turnover, Sills' layup with 1:26 left gave the Hurricane a 58-56 lead. Marquis Eaton followed with a layup that made it 60-56 with 38 seconds left.

Jonesboro made three of four at the free-throw line to seal the victory.

Tulsa Central led 31-17 at halftime with Landrum scoring 11 points in the first 16 minutes. Swift came away impressed with Landrum, who has signed with SMU.

"I told him after the game I'm an SMU fan now," Swift said of Landrum.

Eaton scored 15 points for Jonesboro. Jonathan Adams added eight points.

TULSA CENTRAL (56)

Landrum 10 5-6 27, Johnson 4 0-0 9, Thomas 2 0-0 5, Richardson 6 0-1 12, Lowe 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 6-8 56.

JONESBORO (63)

Hutson 2 3-3 7, Sills 8 3-5 22, Stafford 1 0-0 3, Harven 3 2-4 8, Adams 2 4-4 8, Eaton 6 3-5 15. Totals 22 15-21 63.

Tulsa Central (9-5) 15 16 16 9 -- 56

Jonesboro (15-0) 10 7 17 29 -- 63

Three-point goals -- Tulsa Central 4 (Landrum 2, Johnson, Thomas); Jonesboro 4 (Sills 3, Stafford). Team fouls -- Tulsa Central 17, Jonesboro 9. Fouled out -- Lowe, Richardson.

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Call us

Please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with basketball game reports as soon as possible Tuesday and Friday nights. Game reports can be called in to (501) 378-3411 or toll-free at 1-800-272-4650. Results can also be texted to (501) 766-5538. We need overall and conference records for both teams, score by quarters, as well as leading scorers.

Sports on 01/15/2017