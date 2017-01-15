Late free throws boost Maumelle

Rico Lindsey made up for a lackluster first half, hitting eight consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter to help Maumelle seal a 69-63 victory over Little Rock Central in Saturday's MLK Showcase at Pulaski Academy.

Lindsey's statistics in the first half included shooting 0 for 2 at the free-throw line with an assist and a defensive rebound, but the 6-0 senior completed the contest with 14 points, including 8 of 11 on free throws.

"Rico has had some issues this season," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "He had a concussion during the first semester and of the 16 games we've played, he's been here for only eight of them. He's had some great games and he's had some not-so-great games. Hopefully, starting today, he'll be in a rhythm for the rest of the season."

Lindsey and senior Tremont Robinson shared high-scoring honors for the Hornets (14-2) with 14 points each. Patrick Greene and Quan Richardson each hit 3 three-pointers and finished with 11 points apiece.

Central's Cameron Johnson scored a game-high 19 points, but the Tigers' offense sputtered thanks to 21 missed free throws and 21 turnovers.

"That's the story of the game right there," Central Coach Oliver Fitzpatrick said. "Maumelle caused some of those turnovers but they had nothing to do with us missing 21 free throws."

Maumelle made only 1 of its first 10 shots and finished 22 of 57 (38.6 percent) from the floor. Central hit 18 of 44 (40.9 percent) of its field-goal attempts. The game featured a combined 51 fouls and 72 free-throw attempts.

The Hornets held as much as a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Central came within three points twice in the final two minutes, but free throws by Lindsey and Kevin Hamilton kept the Tigers from getting an opportunity to tie the game.

Jacobia Platt scored 8 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and Donald Richardson added 11 for the Tigers.

MAUMELLE (69)

Robinson 5 4-6 14, Hamilton 2 2-2 6, Word 0 0-0 0, Lindsey 3 8-11 14, Ali 0 0-2 0, Fuller 2 1-2 5, Greene 4 0-0 11, Tate 1 0-0 3, Richardson 4 0-0 11, Barnes 1 3-4 5, Katz 0 0-3 0. Totals 22 18-30 69.

CENTRAL (63)

Dudley 0 0-1 0, C. Johnson 4 11-17 19, Platt 3 6-9 13, Richardson 4 2-3 11, Adaway 0 0-0 0, Rogers 2 1-2 5, Collins-Finley 1 0-0 3, G. Johnson 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 0 0-4 0, Moore 0 1-6 1, Williams 0 0-0 0, Jackson 3 0-0 9. Totals 18 21-42 63.

Maumelle (14-2) 9 16 22 22 -- 69

Central (8-5) 15 12 16 20 -- 63

Three-point goals -- Maumelle 7 (Greene 3, Richardson 3, Tate); Central 6 (Jackson 3, Platt, Richardson, Collins-Finley). Team fouls -- Maumelle 30, Central 21. Fouled out -- Rogers.

