Sunday, January 15, 2017, 9:20 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Little Rock police investigating after 1 person shot

This article was published today at 9:11 p.m.

little-rock-police-are-investigating-on-south-izard-street-after-one-person-was-shot-sunday-night

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Little Rock police are investigating on South Izard Street after one person was shot Sunday night.

Police are investigating after one person was shot in Little Rock on Sunday night.

As of 9 p.m., officers had set up set up a crime scene on South Izard Street.

Officials at the scene said one person had been shot.

No further information was available.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is on the scene. Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online