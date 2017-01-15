MLK SHOWCASE ROUNDUPS

LAMAR 61, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 43

Senior Christian Beeman led the Warriors (15-2) with 24 points in a victory over the Mustangs (7-9). Lamar overcame a 13-7 deficit after the first quarter to earn its ninth consecutive victory. Senior 6-8 center Porter Anderson and senior guard Albert Boyce each added 14 points for Lamar.

DUMAS 60,

WATSON CHAPEL 52, OT

Freshman guard Chris Harris scored 23 points to lead the Bobcats (10-6) over the Wildcats (7-8) at Pulaski Academy.

Harris tied the game at 47-47 with 15 seconds left in regulation with a steal and a layup. The Bobcats then scored the first 10 points of overtime to put the game away.

Senior Justin Tatum added 13 points for Dumas while junior Kyon Smith finished with nine.

Watson Chapel was paced by senior

guard Johnathan Harris’ 21 points, while senior Jaquan Dorsey scored 11. Dumas led 26-25 at the half and 36-30 after three quarters.

PEA RIDGE 56, MONTICELLO 52

Senior Joey Hall led the Blackhawks (16-1) with 20 points in a victory over the Billies (11-5) at Pulaski Academy.

Pea Ridge overcame a 40-35 deficit to start the final quarter to collect the victory.

Senior Xavier Robinson led Monticello with 19 points.

HARRISON 67,

LITTLE ROCK MCCLELLAN 44

Trevor Atwell scored 20 points to lead Harrison past Little Rock McClellan at Baptist Prep in Little Rock.

Braeden Boren added 19 points for the Goblins, who led 36-26 at halftime and 48-37 at the end of the third quarter. Marcis Hall finished with 14 points for the Crimson Lions.

CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN 66,

PULASKI ACADEMY 48

Senior guard Clay Washburn scored 33 points in leading the Lions (8-1) of Nashville, Tenn., to a victory over the Bruins (4-7).

Christ Presbyterian outscored Pulaski Academy 16-7 in the second quarter to hold a 31-19 lead at halftime.

Tra Johnson scored 23 points to lead Pulaski Academy.