Perry pays off for Har-Ber

Junior guard Tylor Perry scored 12 of his 24 points in the game's final 12 minutes, helping Springdale Har-Ber brush past host Little Rock Christian 64-58 in overtime Saturday night at the MLK Showcase.

Perry was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Wildcats (12-5) extended their winning streak to seven games. Perry also had 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

"I think Tylor Perry showed tonight that he's one of the better players in this part of the country," Har-Ber Coach Scott Bowlin said. "He had a good fourth quarter and that's what money guys do. Money guys make money plays."

Little Rock Christian (9-5) tied the game at 56-56 with 49 seconds left in regulation when junior guard Will Strickland came off a screen, took a pass from freshman Chris Hightower and hit a 22-footer. Har-Ber worked for a final shot but wound up taking a wild shot that sailed over the backboard.

Har-Ber scored the first six points of the overtime to put the game away.

Sophomores Justice Hill and Mykal Moore led the Warriors with 16 and 14 points respectively. Junior forward Willie Chapple led Little Rock Christian with 12 rebounds.

Har-Ber senior guard Matt Kaunitz scored all 12 of his points on four three-pointers.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER (64)

Perry 7 7-7 24, King 3 2-2 8, Williams 3 2-2 8, Taylor 2 3-4 8, Sanders 1 0-0 2, Garrett 1 0-0 2, Kaunitz 4 0-0 12. Totals 21 14-15 64.

LR CHRISTIAN (58)

Hill 6 3-8 16, Claxton 1 0-0 2, Moore 5 2-2 14, North 3 0-0 6, Chapel 5 0-0 10, Bennett 2 0-0 4, Hightower 1 0-0 2, Boudreaux 0 0-0 0, Strickland 1 1-2 4. Totals 24 6-12 58.

Har-Ber (12-5) 16 11 17 12 8 -- 64

LR Christian (9-5) 14 15 10 17 2 -- 58

Three-point goals -- Har-Ber 8 (Kaunitz 4, Perry 3, Taylor); LR Christian 4 (Moore 2, Hill, Strickland). Team fouls -- Har-Ber 15, LR Christian 11.

Sports on 01/15/2017