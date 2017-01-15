Home / Latest News /
Police say 1 dead in Fort Smith shooting, 2 being questioned
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:02 p.m.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith say one man is dead and two men are being questioned following a shooting on the city's north side.
Sgt. Daniel Grubbs says officers were called to a camping trailer behind a home about 10:30 p.m. Saturday where they found 18-year-old Justin Lopez dead at the scene.
Grubbs says another man in the trailer told officers he and Lopez heard a noise and Lopez saw several men outside the camper. The man said several gunshots were then fired at the trailer and he hid in a bathroom while Lopez was struck at least once.
Grubbs said two men who are being questioned but no arrests or possible motive for the shooting have been announced.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police say 1 dead in Fort Smith shooting, 2 being questioned
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.