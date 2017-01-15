Police say 1 dead in Fort Smith shooting, 2 being questioned

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith say one man is dead and two men are being questioned following a shooting on the city's north side.

Sgt. Daniel Grubbs says officers were called to a camping trailer behind a home about 10:30 p.m. Saturday where they found 18-year-old Justin Lopez dead at the scene.

Grubbs says another man in the trailer told officers he and Lopez heard a noise and Lopez saw several men outside the camper. The man said several gunshots were then fired at the trailer and he hid in a bathroom while Lopez was struck at least once.

Grubbs said two men who are being questioned but no arrests or possible motive for the shooting have been announced.