Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis Post time 1:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Dutch Parrot in the sixth

BEST BET Whitmore in the eighth

LONG SHOT Wicked Rascal in the third

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 4-18 (22.2 percent)

Confidence ratings

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $26,000, 1 Mile, 3-year-olds, Fillies, Maiden Claiming $25,000.

BLUEBERRY SHINE** rallied to third in an extended sprint race at Churchill, she is dropping in price and drew an advantageous 2-turn post. QUINN MURPHY finished second in consecutive route races at Remington, and she picks up budding superstar rider Jose Ortiz and is also treated with bleeder medication Lasix for the first time. ORO BIRD was beaten less than 2 lengths in her career debut at 6 furlongs, and she is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Blueberry Shine;Canchari;McPeek;5-2

4 Quinn Murphy;Ortiz;Asmussen;7-2

8 Oro Bird;BQuinonez;Young;7-2

2 Chef Karen;Rodriguez;Van Meter;6-1

6 Filly Madison;Hill;McPeek;12-1

5 Aunt Kiddo;Laviolette;Smith;8-1

7 Cascabria;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

3 Greeley and Ariana;Borel;Thomas;8-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $7,500.

JET OVER** is back in for $7,500 after a victory at the level at Remington, and the front-runner has hot connections and loves to win races. CITY SAGE ran races at Zia and Lone Star that are good enough to defeat this field, and he has good early speed and is certainly an attractive price. MIDNIGHT SHINE won a stronger starter allowance race 2 back at Remington, and he could be ideally spotted behind a potentially fast pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Jet Over;Franco;Diodoro;5-2

1 City Sage;Canchari;Arnett;15-1

2 Midnight Shine;St Julien;Caldwell;4-1

5 Prospero;Roman;Black;7-2

8 Cat's Destiny;Johnson;Vance;15-1

6 Mizz Wizz;BQuinonez;Garcia;12-1

3 Green Gold;Hill;Hofmans;8-1

4 Moon Song;Lantz;Campbell;5-1

7 Shemp;Perez;Puhl;20-1

3 Purse $25,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $12,500.

WICKED RASCAL* is taking a significant drop after a poor Churchill showing, but blinkers off is a high-percentage angle for this barn, and his early speed must be respected. ROOTIE TOURTIE recorded an allowance victory two races back, and the 4-time winner in 2016 represents a red-hot stable. STURDY ALLAN continues down the class ladder after four consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he has enough speed to be perfectly placed turning for home.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Wicked Rascal;Canchari;Richard;10-1

4 Rootie Tourtie;Vazquez;Villafranco;2-1

6 Sturdy Allan;Kennedy;Caldwell;7-2

2 Manhattan Mischief;Birzer;Van Berg;7-2

9 Rojac;Ortiz;Diodoro;15-1

7 My Name Is Hebe;Laviolette;Shorter;9-2

3 Repent With Me;Hill;Ortiz;15-1

1 Flying Mr K.;Felix;Hellman;15-1

8 Wildcat Friendship;Perez;Puhl;20-1

4 Purse $74,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Allowance.

BOALT HALL** showed a lot of promise in a clear debut victory last season at Gulfstream, and the Florida shipper is racing for Federico Villafranco for the first time, therefore, improvement is expected. ENTERTAINER was multiple stakes-placed last season, including a runnerup finish in the Gazebo at Oaklawn, and his connections won Saturday's fourth race. ADMIRALTY showed a big late run in a debut victory at Ellis, and the lightly raced gelding is capable if able to break a habit of breaking slowly.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Boalt Hall;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

6 Entertainer;Ortiz;Moquett;4-1

3 Admiralty;Borel;Moquett;9-2

2 Or Sunday;Franco;Diodoro;5-2

1 Long Station;Pompell;Holthus;9-2

9 Condominium;De La Cruz;Lukas;8-1

5 Cataroux;Canchari;Morse;15-1

8 How About Him;Birzer;Martin;20-1

4 Seba's Dancer;Sanjur;Pompell;20-1

5 Purse $25,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 4-year-olds and up, Starter Allowance.

C J'S FLAIR** won 4 of her final 8 races in 2016, including her most recent start, a $16,000 claimer at Churchill, and she figures to be tracking a contentious pace. SHUT THE GATE is only a nose from winning three consecutive races, and she possesses terrific early speed and keeps her regular rider. RHODIUM has won 4 of her 8 races at Oaklawn, and she ships from Churchill on the heels of a front-running victory against $32,000 claimers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 C J's Flair;Hill;Ortiz;9-2

3 Shut the Gate;Perez;Hartman;4-1

6 Rhodium;Pompell;Manley;7-2

7 Connors Gal;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

5 Esperanza;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

4 Lucy's Revenge;Landeros;Vance;15-1

1 Whataclassylady;Clawson;Morse;10-1

9 Anita Marie;Cannon;Puhl;15-1

10 Daddy's Memory;Canchari;Robertson;15-1

8 Get Paid;Corbett;Durham;20-1

6 Purse $72,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Maiden Special Weight.

DUTCH PARROT**** pressed the pace while caught 5 wide in a deceptively good debut at Churchill, and her subsequent breezes at Oaklawn have been strong and ships drops into softer state-bred company. MOUNTAIN HOME is a first-time starter with a speedy pedigree, and she has not missed training time in south Louisiana with trainer Brad Cox, who excels with young horses. MINISTRY showed talent in several breezes at Remington, and the unraced filly recorded an encouraging 5-furlong gate work over this track Dec. 28.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Dutch Parrot;Rocco;Van Meter;5-2

7 Mountain Home;Court;Cox;3-1

12 Ministry;Pompell;Gonzalez;12-1

14 She's too Cool;Rocco;McKeller;6-1

2 Sassy Olivia Ann;Canchari;Martin;8-1

11 Candy By the Brook;Corbett;Martin;12-1

1 Eleanor Gee;Rodriguez;Milligan;10-1

9 U R My Sunshine;Borel;Howard;6-1

10 Taima Thunder;Birzer;Hobby;12-1

3 Premonition Creek;De La Cruz;Witt;15-1

6 Sweet Sweet Kim;Laviolette;Smith;15-1

13 Ella B Aly;Borel;Jackson;15-1

8 Wilburn's Angel;Wethey;Cline;20-1

4 Nike Gal;Perez;Carranza;30-1

7 Purse $74,000, 1 Mile, Fillies and Mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Allowance.

DIVINE ELEGANCE** was a decisive maiden winner last winter at Oaklawn, and she ships from Fair Grounds on the heels of a second-place allowance finish. MA'AM broke her maiden around two turns last season at Oaklawn, and she finished 2016 in good sprint form and picks up a winning rider. SCAT MEANS GO was wide in a third-place allowance finish at Remington, and the beaten odds-on favorite picks up Jose Ortiz and may make amends.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Divine Elegance;Corbett;Matthews;5-2

11 Ma'am;Hill;McPeek;6-1

7 Scat Means Go;Ortiz;Asmussen;7-2

1 Lady Lake;Canchari;Jayaraman;5-1

10 Telling Metzie;Osorio;Mason;8-1

5 Hello Everybody;Wethey;Von Hemel;12-1

2 Applique;Emigh;Williamson;12-1

3 Grace to Glory;Lezcano;Kelly;15-1

8 Creeker's Cat;Vazquez;Ortiz;15-1

9 Grantastica;Birzer;Van Berg;20-1

6 Mocha Chip;De La Cruz;Van Meter;20-1

8 Purse $76,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming.

WHITMORE*** is unbeaten in 3 sprint races, including a sharp effort in his return to the races last month at Aqueduct. His third-place finish in the 2016 Arkansas Derby and runner-up placing in Rebel proves a fondness for this surface. RAY'SWARRIOR has not raced since June, but he won 3 of his last 4 races on the main track while showing a high turn of early speed. W.B. SMUDGE returns to the optional claiming ranks after a third-place stakes finish at Churchill, and the multiple stakes winner won twice last season at Oaklawn and is a logical contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Whitmore;Ortiz;Moquett;9-5

6 Ray'swarrior;Landeros;Hobby;10-1

5 W.B. Smudge;Marquez;Kordenbrock;3-1

1 Pistone Steel;Frannco;Diodoro;6-1

2 Apprehender;Birzer;Jacquot;8-1

4 Black Bear;Borel;Morse;4-1

7 Helooksthepart;Rocco;Peitz;12-1

8 Tanner's Popsicle;St Julien;Caldwell;20-1

9 Purse $72,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Maiden Special Weight.

RED CLAY MAGIC** lost a late lead after setting an honest pace in his debut at Churchill, and he received a confidence lift when the winner (Izzy the Warrior) came back to defeat better and earn a Beyer Speed Figure of 82. DUPREE lost a lead inside the final furlong in his last two races at Belmont, but subsequent breezes are encouraging and he picks up a high-percentage rider. JACOB ROCKS was beaten a head in his last race at Remington, and trainer Villafranco has his stable sitting on big efforts at this meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Red Clay Magic;Rocco;Hobby;3-1

8 Dupree;Ortiz;Moquett;7-2

3 Jacob Rocks;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

6 Warning Sign;LQuinonez;Caster;10-1

10 Conquest Streetwar;Borel;Morse;12-1

4 Conquest Goinggone;Hill;Hartman;8-1

5 Silver Bullion;Birzer;Lukas;5-1

11 American Muscle;Landeros;Caster;20-1

1 Beachtown Benny;Cannon;Hartman;12-1

9 Oater;Court;Fires;15-1

7 Appalachian Gem;De La Cruz;Van Berg;15-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The 50-cent Pick-3 starting in race 2 is hittable. The second race can be covered with three horses, and a big number is likely in the third race, which drew a wide-open field of 9. The wager finishes with the fourth and once again seems to be coverable with three runners. The sixth race is a good trifecta or superfecta race since it brings a full field of a 12-horse field, and Dutch Parrot appears the kind to key and to spread out in the place pool and limit the three hole to logical contenders.

Sports on 01/15/2017