Rodgers put Pack on back

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Aaron Rodgers has been nearly unstoppable during a seven-game run that carried Green Bay to the divisional round.

Dallas rookie Dak Prescott was every bit as effective during a stretch of 11 consecutive victories earlier in the regular season, a surge that ultimately cemented his status as the No. 1 quarterback after 10-year starter Tony Romo returned from an injury suffered in the preseason.

All Prescott did was lead Dallas to the NFC's No. 1 seed for his playoff debut today against the Packers (11-6).

Rodgers plays at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys (13-3), for the first time since winning his only Super Bowl following the 2010 season.

Playoff experience can only be gained by playing in the playoffs, said Rodgers, who used his first playoff game, a 51-45 loss to Arizona seven years ago

"There's a lot of nerves in your first playoff game, you know there was for me," Rodgers said, talking about the Arizona game. "I think I threw a pick on my first play. So yeah, you've got to find a way to settle in."

Rodgers, two-time MVP, settled in and threw four touchdown passes after his only interception.

And Prescott, who had the lowest interception rate for a rookie in NFL history in the regular season, said he knows it's about having a short memory now.

"We're not putting too much pressure on ourselves, on this team or this situation," said Prescott, a fourth-round draft pick from Mississippi State. "We're continuing to be the same guys we've been all year. When it's time to lock in, trust me, we'll be ready."

Prescott and NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott will try to become the first rookie QB-RB tandem to win a playoff game in the Super Bowl era.

"I don't view these guys as rookies," said tight end Jason Witten, set for his sixth trip to the postseason in his 14-year career.

"They've had a lot of at-bats at the plate. They've shown it over the course of 16 games who they are and how they play. I think they understand they just have to be themselves."

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Here are some things to consider in the eighth postseason meeting between these storied franchises, two years after Green Bay's 26-21 divisional victory made famous by Dallas receiver Dez Bryant's catch that wasn't:

THE REMATCH

Prescott led a 97-yard scoring drive in 33 seconds at the end of the first half at Lambeau Field in Dallas' 30-16 victory in Week 6. Rodgers threw an interception and the Packers lost three fumbles. Elliott was the first 100-yard rusher of the season against the Packers. "That was really early in the season, so yeah, they're going to be a better team, as we are," Elliott said.

NO JORDY NELSON

The Packers will be without leading receiver Jordy Nelson (97 catches, 1,257 yards, 14 TDs), but the Packers receiving cupboard is far from bare. Nelson suffered a rib injury in the 38-13 wild-card victory over the New York Giants, but Randall Cobb and Davante Adams combined for 241 yards receiving and four touchdowns against the Giants, and there are other proven options. "It hasn't been just one guy all season, even with Jordy out there," Rodgers said.

REINFORCEMENTS

The Cowboys will have four defensive linemen who missed the regular-season finale at Philadelphia mostly as a precaution: ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford and tackles Terrell McClain and Cedric Thornton. It's the healthiest the Dallas defense has been all season. Cornerback Morris Claiborne, who missed the last nine games of the regular season with a groin injury, is expected to play.

TWILIGHT TIME

Pass-rushing Green Bay linebacker Julius Peppers has spent 15 years in the NFL without winning a Super Bowl. Peppers, who turns 37 on Wednesday, had limited snaps in the regular season to keep him fresh. He lost to New England with Carolina in the Super Bowl after the 2003 season. "Regardless of what stage he's on, what team he's playing for, he always seems to show up," Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett said.

NOTHING NEW

Rodgers' run of three consecutive games with four touchdown passes -- and 19 without an interception during the winning streak -- prompted plenty of questions of how the Cowboys would deal with it, and what might be different in how they approach defending him. Not much, Garrett seemed to suggest. "He's been hot for about nine years," the Dallas coach said.

Sports on 01/15/2017