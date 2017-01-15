Tim Hutchinson touts 3 ex-aides

With Clint Reed serving as chief of staff for Florida’s U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, former Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson says there are now three of his former aides who have risen to that level.

Lisa Goeas, one of Hutchinson’s first hires after his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992, started out as a low-level staff member answering phones. She moved steadily upward, Hutchinson said. Goeas moved to the opposite side of Capitol Hill after helping her boss win a U.S. Senate seat in 1996 and eventually rose to be Hutchinson’s deputy chief of staff.

After time at the Small Business Administration and the National Federation of Independent Business, Goeas was hired by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to serve as chief of staff.

Another former aide, Edgar “Mac” Abrams, was Hutchinson’s deputy press secretary. Now he runs the offices of U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.

In an interview last week, Hutchinson said it’s nice to see so many ex-staff members excelling, adding, “I’m very proud of them all.”