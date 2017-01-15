In week Cotton, Hill give floor speeches

At least two members of the Arkansas congressional delegation gave floor speeches last week. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton paid tribute to former state Sen. Stanley Russ, who died earlier this month.

Cotton, a Republican from Dardanelle, described the Conway cattle farmer, insurance agent and longtime Democratic lawmaker as “a man of the soil” and a public servant who possessed “unimpeachable integrity.”

Cotton said Russ “was universally known as good, sturdy stock.”

U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, gave his floor speech on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, calling for changes in the program sometimes referred to as Obamacare.

“With the recent election, we now have a unique opportunity to recognize the flaws of ‘one-size-fits-all’ mandates and the top-down approach to health care, and put forth solutions to lower health care costs,” Hill said, according to his prepared remarks.

Small businesses should be able to work together to get better deals on insurance rates, and consumers should be able to shop for insurance in other states, he said, predicting that such changes “will make for a better health care market that will drive down costs and increase options for Americans.”