12 reported dead in Syria shelling

BEIRUT -- Syrian government forces shelled a village in a rebel-controlled area near Damascus on Sunday, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring several others who were taking shelter in a banquet hall, activists said.

The violence in the water-rich Barada Valley, which has raged since Dec. 22, has tested the country's fragile cease-fire and restricted the flow of water to the capital. Despite an agreement to allow maintenance workers to fix the water facility in the rebel-controlled valley, the violence continued, also trapping an estimated 100,000 residents.

On Sunday, the shelling in Deir Qanoun village struck al-Reem banquet hall, which houses hundreds of civilians who had escaped the intensified fighting in the valley. The activist-operated Wadi Barada Media Center said 12 were killed and more than 20 were injured. The group posted pictures of the bloodied floors of the hall, some of them showing bodies.

In a video posted by the opposition Step News agency, a civilian in the hall said the shelling killed his wife, daughter and niece. The man called for help as he tried to piece together the bodies of his slain family members. "Their flesh was torn apart, so if there's someone to help us out," the man said as he walked away from the camera.

Fuad Abu Hattab, an activist with the Wadi Barada Media Center, said medical teams had been unable to move around the valley because of the fighting. It was not clear whether the dozens of injured were getting any immediate care.

Abu Hattab said the banquet hall has served as a shelter for many displaced civilians who escaped the ongoing violence in the valley and other parts of rural Damascus. The hall has an area for weddings, as well as a restaurant and a number of rooms. It had largely been spared the intense fighting, Abu Hattab said.

The Syrian Civil Defense, a team of volunteer first responders in the rebel-held parts of Syria, also put the death toll at 12, saying the shelling hit a center for displaced people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, put the death toll at seven but said it was likely to rise because some of the injured were in critical condition. The discrepancy in the death toll couldn't immediately be reconciled.

Fighting has raged in the valley, which provides the Syrian capital with most of its water supply. In recent days, government and allied troops have been advancing in the valley despite talks to stem the violence.

The Lebanese Hezbollah group, which has fighters on the side of the Syrian government, said pro-government troops on Sunday seized a hill overlooking the water source in the valley.

Meanwhile, in eastern Syria, Islamic State militants kept up their offensive on government-held areas of the contested city of Deir el-Zour, attacking a military air base from several fronts. The group said in statements posted on social media that it attacked the airport from the west Sunday, seizing a sentry base used by government soldiers.

The Observatory said the group's militants also advanced on a hill overlooking the city. If the Islamic State militants secure the hill, the Observatory said, they would be able to sever the road between the air base and another army base nearby.

Deir el-Zour carries strategic significance for the Islamic State as it links the group's Iraq territory to its declared capital of Raqqa in Syria. The group is under intense pressure in both countries and has lost significant territory in recent months.

The extremist group, which controls most of Deir el-Zour province, has kept the provincial capital under siege since 2014. The new multipronged assault that began Saturday is its most intense attack on government areas since January 2016.

Also on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged the incoming Donald Trump administration to accept an invitation from Russia to attend Syria peace talks next week.

Speaking to reporters after a Mideast peace conference in Paris, Kerry said he supports the meeting that Russia, Turkey and Iran are co-sponsoring in Kazakhstan on Jan. 23 and that it "would be good" for the U.S. to be represented there.

"My hope is the next administration will decide to go," he said. "I think it would be good for them to go."

He said he hoped the meeting would make some progress and lead to a resumption of the Geneva talks, which are aimed at producing a transitional government and an eventual election in Syria. Kerry said the discussions in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, should not be a substitute for the process that got underway in Geneva in 2012.

Russia conveyed an invitation to the meeting to Trump's choice for national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in a phone call in late December, according to the transition team.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/16/2017