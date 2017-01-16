2 Arkansas men killed, 1 injured in head-on collision

Two drivers from Arkansas were killed and one was injured in a head-on wreck Saturday afternoon south of Blytheville, state police said.

Dennis Stone, 47, of Blytheville and Kaylam Diggs, 26, of Osceola were driving on U.S. 61 in Mississippi County shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Stone’s northbound 2004 Honda crossed the center line and hit Diggs' southbound 2015 Dodge head-on, killing both men, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A passenger in the Dodge, 25-year-old Nicholas Key of Osceola, was injured in the wreck, police said.

Conditions were said to be rainy and wet at the time of the wreck. The deaths were two of three reported in traffic crashes Saturday. There have been 16 fatal wrecks reported on Arkansas roads so far in 2017, according to preliminary figures.