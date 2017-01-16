Home /
Arkansas man, 33, killed in 3-wheeler accident
This article was published today at 10:06 a.m.
An Arkansas man was killed after he lost control of his three-wheeler and crashed Sunday evening, authorities said.
Leamon Wilson Burns, 33, of Harrisburg was driving the vehicle south on Arkansas 163 in Poinsett County around 6:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Conditions were foggy and wet at the time of the wreck, state police said. No one else was reported injured.
The death was one of three in traffic crashes reported Sunday. There have been 16 fatal wrecks reported on Arkansas roads so far in 2017, according to preliminary figures.
TravisBickle says... January 16, 2017 at 10:37 a.m.
Three wheeler?? They quit making those murder cycles a long time ago.
