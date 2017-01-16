Driver from Arkansas ejected, killed in wreck

An Arkansas driver was killed after his car hit a tree Sunday night, state police said.

Jimmy D. Bolin, 70, of Beebe was driving a 2013 Chevrolet south on Arkansas 31 in White County at 11:15 p.m. when he tried to turn left, hit a tree and was thrown from the vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report. It happened north of Beebe.

Conditions were foggy and wet at the time of the wreck, police said. Bolin was the only person reported injured.

The death was one of three reported in traffic crashes Sunday. There have been 16 fatal wrecks reported on Arkansas roads so far in 2017, according to preliminary figures.