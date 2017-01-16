Arkansas man killed after car crashes into tree

An Arkansas man was killed in a wreck Saturday afternoon when his car hit a tree, state police said.

Jirell Sockwell, 31, of Prescott was driving a 2006 Buick LaCrosse east on Arkansas 332 in Hempstead County shortly before 4 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The car hit a tree and flipped.

Sockwell was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Conditions were said to be cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck. Sockwell’s death was one of three reported Saturday. There have been 16 fatal wrecks reported on Arkansas roads so far in 2017, according to preliminary figures.