Police: 24-year-old Arkansas driver killed in 2-vehicle wreck in rainy, foggy weather

An Arkansas driver was killed after her vehicle was hit Sunday night, state police said.

Megan Margaret Ruth Browning, 24, of Faulkner County was driving a 2004 Lexus west on U.S. 412 in Madison County at 10:19 p.m. when a 2015 Ford heading east crossed the dividing line in the middle of the road and hit her vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Conditions were rainy and foggy and the road was wet at the time of the wreck, police said.

Browning's death was one of three reported in the state Sunday. There have been 16 fatal wrecks reported on Arkansas roads so far in 2017, according to preliminary figures.