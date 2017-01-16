Armed robber steals money from Little Rock gas station, police say

An armed robber stole an undisclosed amount of money Friday night from a Little Rock convenience store, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:46 p.m. to an aggravated robbery at the Shell gas station at 3200 S. University Ave.

According to a report, the robber, described as a black male, was armed with a black handgun when he entered the store and demanded money.

After the clerk complied, the gunman fled with the money and headed north on foot, police said.

Authorities used surveillance video to provide a description of the robber, who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.