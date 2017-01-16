The Nation in Brief

Sleet poses hazards in Plains states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sleet and drizzle glazed swaths of the central U.S. on Sunday, extending icy weather that some meteorologists acknowledged fell short of dire forecasts.

The freeze made roads harrowing. In Kansas near Kansas City, two troopers escaped injury when their vehicles were struck as the officers worked a crash along northbound Interstate 635. In central Nebraska, authorities believe icy conditions contributed to a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80, forcing a three-hour closure of 15 miles of that road. There were no injuries.

Some people lost power amid the storm. Nearly 11,000 electric customers were without power in Oklahoma, nearly all in northwestern part of the state. Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said Sunday that the county was likely the hardest hit. He said that as some power is restored, the ice that has bent tree limbs begins to melt and the limbs snap back into place, sometimes knocking down additional power lines.

Top-10 fugitive nabbed near U.S. border

EL PASO, Texas -- A man placed on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives after authorities said he killed two men in Milwaukee was arrested Sunday in Texas, the FBI said.

Terry A.D. Strickland, 24, was arrested in El Paso and booked into the jail. He has been charged in Milwaukee with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said Strickland was among a group of men arguing in front of a Milwaukee home July 17. They said witnesses saw him go inside the house, emerge with a gun and fire into the small crowd. Authorities said Strickland fatally shot Maurice Brown Jr., 38, who was on the ground, then turned to Michael Allen Reed, 39, and shot him in the head.

Paul drafting health law replacement

Republican Sen. Rand Paul said he's drafting legislation for a health insurance plan that could replace the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, including a provision to "legalize" the sale of inexpensive insurance policies that provide abbreviated coverage.

"That means getting rid of the Obamacare mandates on what you can buy," Paul said in an interview on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. The Affordable Care Act, which Republicans are moving to repeal, requires insurers to cover a number of procedures -- such as preventive care and pregnancy -- that Paul said drive up the cost.

The Kentucky Republican said he'll propose helping people pay for medical bills through tax credits and health savings accounts, which allow users to set aside money tax-free to pay for medical expenses. His bill would allow individuals and small businesses to form associations when buying insurance, giving them more leverage, he said.

AP: Iowa funding plan bypasses kids

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's governor has proposed cutting funding for needy children as part of his plan to defund Planned Parenthood, a rare step even as Republican-dominated states grapple with whether to sacrifice federal dollars in order to lessen the organization's influence.

According to budget projections reviewed by The Associated Press, Gov. Terry Branstad has recommended taking $2.8 million previously given to child and family services so it can be redirected to create a roughly $3.3 million program that distributes family planning money to organizations that do not perform abortions.

None of Iowa's family planning money is used to fund abortions, and the state's funding for Planned Parenthood goes to other women's health services.

Branstad told legislators in an address last week that he supports removing state funding for Planned Parenthood. His office later confirmed to the AP that the governor backed the creation of a state-run program that would pass up millions of federal Medicaid dollars for family planning services.

Branstad's office said it would pay for the state-run program by tapping into a separate pot of federal money that provides aid to vulnerable children, adults and families.

