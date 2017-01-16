Grilled cheese-themed Little Rock restaurant to close this month

A Little Rock restaurant that specializes in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches will close later this month, its owners said on Facebook, writing the business needed more effort than they could provide to get "out of the death spiral it had fallen into."

In the statement published Saturday evening, the owners of The Main Cheese noted they have full-time jobs elsewhere and said they discovered after buying the west Little Rock restaurant in September that it "needed more TLC than originally known."

The statement thanked the business' "amazing staff" for trying to make improvements.

"Despite their herculean efforts, sales have failed to reach the level required for the business to sustain itself," the statement said. "Our only option moving forward is to sell or close the restaurant. As of January 21st, The Main Cheese will be closed."

The statement said the restaurant is set to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, though it said that schedule might change.

The Main Cheese, located at 14524 Cantrell Road, opened in 2014.