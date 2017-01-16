• Eric Ulrich, a 31-year-old Republican city councilman in New York City, is allowing a documentary film crew to shadow him as he considers a run this year to unseat Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, with producers aiming to air the resulting reality show before the election.

• Master Sgt. Greg Lowery, 53, a vocalist in the Army band, stood in for President-elect Donald Trump during a rehearsal of the inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, describing his role as being to "look the part as much as possible."

• Donna Christian, a librarian in the history department of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library in Ohio, said, after a photo thought to be of Toledo's first mayor was found to instead be that of his son, that there was likely never a photo taken of the mayor, who died just after the first photographic process was introduced.

• Anthony Merletto, 19, of Pemberton, N.J., faces two counts of child endangerment, accused of pretending to be a fitness model on social media and persuading a 13-year-old Texas girl to send him nude photos of herself, authorities said.

• Lakinta Cosby, 39, was charged with murder in the death of Sherron Berry, with Dallas police saying she surrendered and confessed to running over Berry, a killing shown by surveillance footage of an SUV making a U-turn on a street and going up onto the sidewalk as a man starts running.

• Jim Kenney, the mayor of Philadelphia, tweeted that people should "sit where you want," after neighbors of the Rittenhouse Square park complained that walls near a fountain in the park attracted large groups of people smoking marijuana, and the group that manages the park banned sitting on walls.

• Webb Johnson used the San Francisco Public Library's "fine forgiveness program" to return an overdue book of short stories, Forty Minutes Late, a title checked out 100 years ago by his great-grandmother, who died before the book's due date in 1917.

• J. Keith Motley, chancellor of the University of Massachusetts' Boston campus, said he was "very concerned" after a 20-year-old man was stabbed during an early morning party at Motley's home while he was out of town.

• Todd McCrackin, superintendent of the East Newton School District in Granby, Mo., will decide by next month whether to switch the district to four-day weeks to offset a $350,000 drop in state funding.

