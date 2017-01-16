Little Rock discount store robbed by masked gunman, cashier tells authorities

A Little Rock discount store employee told police that a masked robber brandished a handgun at her in a demand for money.

The cashier said the robber entered the Dollar General at 7710 Colonel Glenn Road at 7:04 p.m. Saturday armed with a black handgun.

“Gimme all you got in the safe,” the gunman reportedly told the employee before he went to the safe and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money.

The cashier described the gunman as a black male who wore gray pants, a gray jacket, a green shirt and dark-colored shoes.

He was additionally described as standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Witnesses inside the store at the time told investigators that they stayed near the back of the building after hearing a commotion in the front.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.