Little Rock man accused of raping 14-year-old girl at his home, authorities say

A Little Rock man is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at his residence after she had been given alcohol, according to authorities.

Pulaski County sheriff's office deputies arrived at the home of 33-year-old Ernest Rolando Gonzales on Dreher Road around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

While at his home, authorities said Gonzales admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old victim, who was also at the residence. Gonzales also said he was intoxicated, and he knew the victim was provided alcohol, the report said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Gonzales was taken to Pulaski County jail, where he is being held without bond on a charge of rape.

A court date is scheduled for Feb. 14.