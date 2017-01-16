Names and Faces

• Nicole Kidman said her comments that Americans should support President-elect Donald Trump were merely a statement of her belief in democracy, not an endorsement of the incoming president. The Oscar-winning actress's earlier remarks sparked both criticism and praise online after they were aired by the BBC last week. Kidman told Access Hollywood that her comments were misconstrued. "I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution, and it was that simple," she said. When an interviewer pressed her for more details, Kidman threw up her hands and said she was done commenting on the topic. Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents and holds dual citizenship in Australia and the U.S.

• In its first new episode of 2017, Saturday Night Live once again featured Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. In a sketch version of Trump's first news conference as president-elect, Baldwin started off by vowing to answer what he said was "the question that's on everyone's mind. Yes, this is real life. This is really happening. On Jan. 20, I, Donald J. Trump, will become the 45th president of the United States." He continued: "And then, two months later, Mike Pence will become the 46th." Listing the performers who are scheduled for his inauguration, he cited the rock band 3 Doors Down, "Jackie What's-her-face" from America's Got Talent and "the one Rockette with the least money in her savings." He also said actors Angelina Jolie, Ryan Gosling and Jennifer Lawrence would be in attendance "courtesy of Madame Tussauds." Turning to questions from reporters played by the SNL cast, Baldwin-as-Trump pointedly refused to answer questions about an alleged compromising videotape, because, he said, "it didn't happen and it wasn't as cool as it sounded." Asked by a reporter, played by Sasheer Zamata, how he planned to repeal and replace Obamacare, Baldwin said: "I actually do have a replacement plan, OK? I just read about it this week. It's a terrific plan. Just great. It's called the Affordable Care Act."

A Section on 01/16/2017