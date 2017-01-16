Off the Wire

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Source: Byrne new Bama AD

A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Arizona Athletic Director Greg Byrne is expected to replace Alabama AD Bill Battle, who announced Sunday that he is stepping down to assume a new role as special assistant to the president. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being worked out between Byrne and Alabama. The Arizona Daily Star first reported the 45-year-old Byrne would be Battle’s replacement. Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant said the university could disclose a timeframe for announcing a replacement as early as today. Battle, 75, has run Alabama’s athletic department since 2013.

GOLF

No problems for Thomas

Challenged only by the record book, Justin Thomas won the Sony Open in Honolulu on Sunday with the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history. Thomas capped off his wonderful week at Waialae that began with a 59 with his second consecutive victory. He two-putted birdie from 60 feet on the par-5 18th and closed with a 5-under 65 to set the record at 253. Tommy Armour III shot 254 at the 2003 Texas Open. Thomas, 23, won at Kapalua last week by three shots, then destroyed the full field at the Sony Open to win by seven shots. Thomas is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 (Buick Open and Bridgestone Invitational) to win back-to-back weeks by three shots or more. Justin Rose closed with a 64 to finish alone in second. Jordan Spieth was third after a 63. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Bryce Molder (Conway) both finished at 8 under, good enough for a tie for 49th and $14,430 apiece. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished at even par and won $11,640. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) missed the secondary cut late Saturday but earned $11,280.

Storm holds off McIlroy

Graeme Storm beat Rory McIlroy on the third playoff hole in the SA Open in Johannesburg on Sunday for his second European Tour title, 80 days after the Englishman lost his tour card. After the 251stranked Storm tapped in for a par, the second-ranked McIlroy slid his par putt wide from 7 feet on their fourth visit to the 18th hole at Glendower Golf Club. Storm closed with a 1-under 71 to match McIlroy (68) at 18-under 270. Storm lost his card at the end of last year, only to get a reprieve when American Patrick Reed failed to play enough events to keep his card. Storm also won the 2007 French Open. McIlroy said he will have tests on his back today to make sure he is fit enough to play in Abu Dhabi without further damage. Making his first start of the year, McIlroy felt pain in his back before the second round and it lingered throughout the final day.

Austin, Mulder win titles

Woody Austin completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando, Fla., and former pitcher Mark Mulder took the celebrity title. Austin closed with a 6-under 66 on the Four Seasons Resort’s Tranquilo course, earning 31 points in the modified Stableford scoring system to finish the three-round event at 104 — eight points ahead of second-place Joe Durant. Austin opened with an 11-under 59. A three-time winner last year on the PGA Tour Champions, the 52-yearold Austin had seven birdies and one bogey in the final round, with a birdie worth three points, a par one point and a bogey zero points. Coming off offseason hernia surgery, Austin missed only one fairway and one green in regulation Sunday. Glen Day (Little Rock) tied for ninth with 55 points. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had 49 points, good enough for a tie for 19th.

Gana earns masters spot

Toto Gana of Chile atoned for a bogey on the final hole by making a short birdie putt to win a threeman playoff in the Latin America Amateur Championship in Panama City and earn a spot in the Masters. Gana, 19, thought he had it won in regulation at the Golf Club of Panama until his 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole caught the right edge of the cup. He closed with a 1-over 71 and slipped into a three-man playoff with his best friend, Joaquin Niemann of Chile, and Alvaro Ortiz (Arkansas Razorbacks) of Mexico. The winner of the Latin American Amateur, which began three years ago, gets an invitation to play in the Masters and an exemption into the final stages of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.

MARATHON

Kenyan, Ethiopian on top

Kenya’s Dominic Ondoro won his first Houston Marathon and seventh overall since 2013 on Sunday. Ondoro was right with Ethiopia’s Yitayal Atanfu, the 2016 runner-up in Houston, before pulling away winning with a time of 2:12:05. Ondoro is the first Kenyan runner to win the marathon since David Cheruiyot in 2008, snapping a streak of eight years where an Ethiopian runner won. Ethiopia’s Meskerem Assefa won her first ever marathon title, taking the women’s title. Assefa defeated the 2016 defending champion Biruktayit Degefa with a time of 2:30:18.

TENNIS

Fourth-seeded Halep upset at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Shelby Rogers caused the first upset of the Australian Open on Sunday, beating fourth-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-1 in the opening match on the center court.

Playing just her second match in the main draw at the season’s first Grand Slam tournament, the No. 52-ranked Rogers broke the 2014 French Open finalist’s serve four times on Rod Laver Arena. It was the second year in a row that Halep lost in the first round at Melbourne Park, and the fourth time overall.

Rogers made a surprising run to the French Open quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Garbine Muguruza last year, when she was ranked No. 108, but only advanced to the second round at one other tournament in 2016. Her only previous victory against a top 10 player was in 2014, when she beat then No. 8-ranked Eugenie Bouchard in Montreal.

“There are no easy matches at this level … so I’m happy to get through and definitely take confidence from what I did today,” Rogers said in her on-court interview.

Seventh-seeded Muguruza saved a set point in the first set and needed a medical timeout before advancing with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Marina Erakovic.

Fi f t h - s e e d e d Ke i Nishikori needed 3 hours, 34 minutes to advance, beating Andrey Kuznetsov 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-2. There were two early retirements in the men’s draw. No. 10-seeded Tomas Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon finalist, was leading 6-1 when Luca Vanni retired from their match, and Jeremy Chardy was leading 4-0 when Nicolas Almagro retired with an injured right calf muscle in the first set.

Venus Williams overcame 48 unforced errors to beat Kateryna Kozlova for the second consecutive time in the opening round of a major.

The seven-time major winner rallied twice from a break down in the opening set before prevailing 7-6 (5), 7-5 in just under two hours.

