Paul Rhoads promoted to Arkansas' defensive coordinator

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema waited until the first team meeting before the spring semester to break the news that he was elevating Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator.

Bielema posted the news, which had been expected for several days, on his Twitter account late Monday night.

"It was our first team meeting tonight & awesome reaction as I waited to tell our crew that Coach Rhoads is our new DC," Bielema posted.

Bielema had a discussion with former Iowa teammate Bob Diaco, the just-dismissed head coach at UConn, about the position last week, but Diaco accepted the defensive coordinator's post at Nebraska late last week. Rhoads replaces Robb Smith, who spent three seasons as Arkansas defensive coordinator before leaving last week to take the same job at Minnesota.

Rhoads, who joined Bielema's staff as defensive backs coach last year, will be charged with helping the Razorbacks rebound from a dismal defensive showing in 2016 and implement 3-4 schemes to give Arkansas more versatility.

Rhoads has nine years of experience as a defensive coordinator on the major college level, eight seasons at Pitt (2000-08) and one at Auburn (2008). He has at least some background in running a 3-4 front on defense.

Arkansas allowed a school-record 39 rushing touchdowns in 2016, the most in the FBS, including 17 by opposing quarterbacks.

The Razorbacks were expected to be stout up front on defense, but ranked No. 94 against the run, allowing 205.5 yards per game. Arkansas was No. 76 in total defense (426.6 ypg) and No. 85 in scoring defense (31.1 points per game).

Rhoads had a successful season as Auburn defensive coordinator under Coach Tommy Tuberville in 2008. The Tigers ranked No. 29 in total defense that season, allowing 317.8 yards per game, and No. 14 in scoring defense (18.0 ppg).

Rhoads, a native of Ankeny, Iowa, and a defensive back at Missouri Western, was a seven-year head coach at Iowa State from 2009-15.

The Razorbacks will return six starters on defense in lineman McTelvin "Sosa" Agim, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and defensive backs Ryan Pulley, Henre Toliver, Josh Liddell and Santos Ramirez.