Monday, January 16, 2017, 11:52 a.m.

PHOTO: Firefighters rescue cow stuck in swimming pool

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.

in-this-sunday-jan-15-2017-provided-by-the-oklahoma-city-fire-department-firefighters-hoist-a-cow-out-of-a-swimming-pool-outside-a-home-in-oklahoma-city

PHOTO BY MIKE SEELEY/OKLAHOMA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

In this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, provided by the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters hoist a cow out of a swimming pool outside a home in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Think it's hard for firefighters to rescue a cat in a tree? Try a cow in a swimming pool.

Firefighters in Oklahoma City were summoned Sunday morning after a homeowner reported hearing some sort of "snorting" coming from his swimming pool area. Emergency responders arrived and discovered a hole in the swimming pool's liner and a cow trapped in the water.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said firefighters used their pumps to remove about 5 feet of water from the pool so the cow wouldn't experience hypothermia. Crews then brought in a wrecker to hoist the nearly 1,500-pound animal from the pool and to safety.

Fulkerson said the cow appeared to be uninjured after its ordeal.

