PHOTO: Firefighters rescue cow stuck in swimming pool
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Think it's hard for firefighters to rescue a cat in a tree? Try a cow in a swimming pool.
Firefighters in Oklahoma City were summoned Sunday morning after a homeowner reported hearing some sort of "snorting" coming from his swimming pool area. Emergency responders arrived and discovered a hole in the swimming pool's liner and a cow trapped in the water.
Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said firefighters used their pumps to remove about 5 feet of water from the pool so the cow wouldn't experience hypothermia. Crews then brought in a wrecker to hoist the nearly 1,500-pound animal from the pool and to safety.
Fulkerson said the cow appeared to be uninjured after its ordeal.
