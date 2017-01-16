Police: Homeless man arrested in burglary at downtown Little Rock pizzeria

A homeless man has been arrested after an unknown amount of bottles of alcohol were stolen from a downtown Little Rock pizzeria, according to authorities.

The eatery’s operations manager said employees arrived to work Friday morning to find things out of place and alcohol reportedly missing from the bar area.

Police said the burglar could be seen around 12:30 a.m. in surveillance video entering through the front glass doors, which had a faulty deadbolt lock that allowed entry with a “swift pull.”

Early Sunday, a Little Rock police officer patrolling the River Market noticed someone who matched the profile of the burglar, according to a report.

That person, 41-year-old Alexander Williams, was identified by an investigator as the person seen in video and taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning.

While giving a statement, Williams admitted to being inside the Damgoode Pies location at the time of the burglary, authorities said.

He was arrested on charges of commercial burglary and theft of property, and booked into the Pulaski County jail at 2:53 a.m. Sunday, records show. He remained jailed without bail as of Monday afternoon.