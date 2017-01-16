Police: LR shooting leaves man injured

A shooting in Little Rock on Sunday night left one person injured, police said.

Little Rock officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of South Izard Street at 8:22 p.m. Sunday after a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to an online dispatch log.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a Police Department spokesman, said one man had been shot, but his condition was unknown. Police did not identify the victim Sunday night.

Emergency medical personnel placed the victim on a stretcher and wheeled him to an ambulance waiting on South Izard Street.

Crime-scene tape blocked off the yard in front of 3010 S. Izard St. as police interviewed people and searched the ground with flashlights.

A woman sitting on the porch at the address spoke with police while a four-door car sat in the driveway, its engine still running.

Later, a man appeared from behind the residence and began talking with the woman on the porch before police told him to leave the crime scene.

The man, dressed in overalls and a shirt, exchanged words with an officer and began to shout as he made his way outside the crime-scene tape.

A moment later, the man continued to shout from outside the tape.

An officer told the man he was creating a disturbance and ordered him to leave, before several officers forced the man to the ground and took him into custody.

It was unclear Sunday night whether the man had been charged with a crime.

Metro on 01/16/2017