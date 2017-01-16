Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 16, 2017, 12:43 p.m.

Police: Man dies after being shot in parking lot of Arkansas movie theater

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

A Hot Springs man died Sunday night after being shot outside a movie theater, authorities said.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release that officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Behind the Mall Cinema, 4501 Central Ave., to investigate a report of shots fired.

A short time later, 20-year-old Quadryon Gipson was brought to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that authorities believe he sustained in the parking lot of the theater, police said. Gipson later died.

Cpl. Kirk Zaner, a spokesman for the police department, said investigators have spoken with multiple witnesses but have not yet made any arrests.

"They're still trying to piece together what happened," he said, noting a "person of interest" has been identified.

