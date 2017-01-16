Robber may be following women home from shopping trips, police in one Arkansas city warn

Four women were robbed of their purses after returning home from shopping trips in Pine Bluff, police said, warning that the crimes may be the work of the same person.

The agency said in a news release that all four robberies happened Sunday and that the assailant in each one is a heavyset black man with light skin who ran up behind the victims and threatened them or forcefully took their purses and shopping bags.

"The robberies have happened at different parts of town and there is a possibility the male may be following them home from the stores," authorities wrote in the release.

No arrests have been made.

Police said shoppers should pay attention to their surroundings and "be mindful to not let anyone see the contents of your purse or wallet."

"If you see someone suspicious around your home, call the police to check on them," the statement added.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call investigators at (870) 730-2090 or (870) 541-5300.