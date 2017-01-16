Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 16, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

Severe storms possible Monday in parts of Arkansas, forecasters say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.

PHOTO BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH LITTLE ROCK

LITTLE ROCK — Forecasters say parts of Arkansas could see stormy weather Monday, but no widespread severe storms are expected.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., says isolated, severe storms are possible Monday afternoon in parts of the state. Forecasters say damaging winds, a brief tornado and hail are all a possibility with the storm system.

The risk area stretches from Texarkana northeastward to Jonesboro.

Meanwhile, dense fog is blanketing much of the state, limiting visibility to less than a quarter-mile in some areas.

