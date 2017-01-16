Severe storms possible Monday in parts of Arkansas, forecasters say

LITTLE ROCK — Forecasters say parts of Arkansas could see stormy weather Monday, but no widespread severe storms are expected.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., says isolated, severe storms are possible Monday afternoon in parts of the state. Forecasters say damaging winds, a brief tornado and hail are all a possibility with the storm system.

The risk area stretches from Texarkana northeastward to Jonesboro.

Meanwhile, dense fog is blanketing much of the state, limiting visibility to less than a quarter-mile in some areas.