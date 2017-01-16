Home / Latest News /
Severe storms possible Monday in parts of Arkansas, forecasters say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Forecasters say parts of Arkansas could see stormy weather Monday, but no widespread severe storms are expected.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., says isolated, severe storms are possible Monday afternoon in parts of the state. Forecasters say damaging winds, a brief tornado and hail are all a possibility with the storm system.
The risk area stretches from Texarkana northeastward to Jonesboro.
Meanwhile, dense fog is blanketing much of the state, limiting visibility to less than a quarter-mile in some areas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Severe storms possible Monday in parts of Arkansas, forecasters say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.