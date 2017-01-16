FOOTBALL

UA’s Morgan lands invite

Arkansas senior Drew Morgan has been added to the East-West Shrine Game Saturday and will be in St. Petersburg, Fla. for workouts this week leading up to Saturday’s game at Tropicana Field.

Morgan is the fifth Arkansas player to make this year’s East-West game. Offensive tackle Dan Skipper is on the East roster, while linebacker Brooks Ellis, who received an invitation on the East side, said he isn’t feeling 100 percent and is listed as “sick” on the roster. Defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter and Deatrich Wise Jr. are both on the West roster.

Morgan, of Greenwood, led Arkansas and was tied for fourth in the SEC with 65 receptions. He was second on the team behind Keon Hatcher with 739 receiving yards and ranked 11th in the SEC.

The East-West game will kick off at 2 p.m. CST on the NFL Network.

BASKETBALL

Warriors win third in row

Bryce Parker scored 12 points to lead Hendrix to a 64-62 victory over Centre College on Sunday in Danville, Ky. It was the Warriors’ third consecutive victory and handed the Colonels their first Southern Athletic Association loss.

Hendrix (7-8, 3-2) trailed 30-27 at halftime and 53-52 with 7:43 left in the game. Hendrix went on an 8-0 run to go up 60-53. Hank Aldous’ dunk with six seconds left sealed the victory for Hendrix.

Travis Garrett added 12 points five rebounds for Hendrix.

Hendrix falls on the road

The Hendrix women’s basketball team led 13-5 after the first quarter, but couldn’t hold onto the lead in a 43-41 loss to Centre College on Sunday in Danville, Ky.

The Warriors trailed 20-16 at halftime and were tied 29-29 heading into the fourth quarter, which the Colonels started on a 9-3 run to take control. Hendrix (8-8, 2-3 Southern Athletic Association) shot 30 percent for the game and was led by Sara Dsylin, who had 11 points.