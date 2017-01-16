Teen robbed, hit with gun after meeting at Little Rock hotel set up through escort site, police say

An 18-year-old Little Rock man was robbed of his wallet and car and hit with a gun after setting up a meeting at a Little Rock hotel through a website that bills itself as a place to "meet top-rated escorts and clients," authorities said.

The victim told investigators he went to a hotel in the 200 block of South Shackleford Road Friday afternoon to meet a woman he met on the website Skip the Games, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The teen gave the woman $100 in a hotel room and she went to get change, the report said. Two men the came into the room and both pulled out handguns after one of them questioned the teen about what he was doing "talking to my sister," police wrote.

A third gunman later entered the room and the trio took the victim's wallet and car keys. They then demanded at gunpoint he give them his debit card PIN and tell them which car was his in the lot, according to the report.

Two of the assailants reportedly then wiped down the door handle they had touched to remove their fingerprints before leaving in the victim's 2010 Nissan Altima.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The victim declined medical attention at the scene.