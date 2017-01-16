Third logo has charm for Chargers

Since announcing they are moving to Los Angeles on Thursday, the new Los Angeles Chargers have changed logos three times.

On Thursday, they released a logo that that was navy blue with the initials LA interlocking similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers logo with the part of the L featuring a lightning bolt. That logo was not well received.

For example, the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, which uses a lightning bolt as its logo, posted on its twitter account, "checks mentions, squints, clears throat. For the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends."

In addition, on twitter, there were plenty of parody markups of the logo on twitter with the letters m-e attached to the logo to spell out out lame and z-y attached to it to spell out lazy.

During an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday at the Staples Center, the logo was shown on the jumbotron and was booed by the fans.

Friday, they previewed another version of the logo with color changed to power blue and gold.

But the Chargers weren't satisfied.

Friday night, the logo was changed to the same logo from San Diego except it said Los Angeles above the word Chargers.

Chargers officials claim said the first two logos were never "official" but were shared for "marketing purposes." Chargers owner Dan Spanos said they are keeping the old logo and have no current plans to re-brand the logo.

Wrote Marissa Payne of the Washington Post, "This time, the team kept the gold and powder blue colors, but decided to spell out the name of the city and the franchise. This logo seems less ripe for the Photoshop experiments the last two fell victim to, but we'll see."

Repeat act

When a team wins a championship, it's always popular to talk about a repeat.

Such was the case Friday at the Chicago Cubs annual convention when chairman Tom Ricketts helped spark the fire when he spoke to the crowd.

"Anyone who knows Cubs history knows that when they win a World Series, they always win the next year," Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts told a packed ballroom at the Sheraton Grand Chicago for the opening ceremonies.

He's right. The Cubs did win back-to-back championships in 1907 and 1908, and the players all said they were eager to do it again.

And while the Cubs no longer have to answer questions about ending their 108-year drought, they are glad to talk about defending their championship.

"Everyone knows how difficult it is to repeat with the short offseason and everything going on, and everything that comes along with a championship," Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta said. "For me, it makes me a little hungrier to do it again. We've been there. We accomplished what we did and I want to do it again, and I know the mind-set is probably similar for the guys on the team."

Amazing how one world championship can make a team sound like a seasoned winner.

Web heads

From the website, fark.com:

• "NCAA to consider new metrics to justify giving Duke a No. 1 seed this year." Duke (14-2) is currently ranked seventh in the Associated Press poll.

Sports quiz

Where did the Chargers play their home games when they first moved to San Diego in 1961?

Answer: Balboa Stadium from 1961-1966

Sports on 01/16/2017