Bearcats’ coach not impressed

GREENVILLE, N.C. — At least No. 22 Cincinnati didn’t lose. That was the only thing that pleased Coach Mick Cronin.

The Bearcats beat East Carolina 55-46 on Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory, behind 16 points and 11 rebounds from Kyle Washington.

“The only place we won today was on the scoreboard,” Cronin said. “We didn’t get better today. We got worse.”

Jacob Evans III added 10 points for the Bearcats (15-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), who overcame their own shooting struggles by making things even tougher on a Pirates team missing its top scorer.

Cincinnati extended its longest winning streak since the 2013-14 team reeled off 15 consecutive.

“We have to put everything in perspective,” Washington said. “A lot of these AAC teams, no disrespect, but we have to just keep on playing hard because we’re trying to play very good teams, top-10 teams, in March and April, moving forward and doing something big.”

Freshman Elijah Hughes scored 18 points in his first start and fellow freshman Jeremy Sheppard added 13 for East Carolina (9-10, 1-5).

Cincinnati entered with the nation’s No. 3 defense according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced statistics, and the Bearcats held East Carolina to 25 percent from the field and to 4-of-23 shooting from three-point range. The 46 points allowed was a season best.

That tough D helped make up for an offense that couldn’t get on track. Cincinnati matched season worsts with both 32.8 percent shooting and 55 points, and had a season-worst eight shots blocked by East Carolina.

“[The Pirates] didn’t make it easy for us,” Cronin said. “To come out, not making shots, we didn’t do what we needed to do to get the ball to get fouled, to get more ball movement, to get people open. That’s just the truth of it.”

NO. 25 SOUTHERN CAL 71,

COLORADO 68

BOULDER, Colo. — Chimezie Metu scored a career-high 24 points, including a go-ahead hook shot with 29 seconds left, and No. 25 Southern California (16-3, 3-3 Pac-12) held off slumping Colorado (10-8, 0-5).

Metu arched a shot over his defender moments after Xavier Johnson gave the Buffaloes a one-point lead on a three-pointer. George King had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but the ball bounced off the rim.

NO. 22 CINCINNATI 55, EAST CAROLINA 46

Sports on 01/16/2017