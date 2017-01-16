Same west Little Rock convenience store robbed twice over weekend, police say

A west Little Rock convenience store was robbed twice over the weekend, according to police.

The first robbery was reported at 6:44 a.m. Saturday at the Murphy USA at 23800 Chenal Parkway.

Just over 24 hours later, authorities responded to a second robbery at the gas station at 7:44 a.m. Sunday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

It was not immediately clear Monday morning whether the robberies were related.

On Saturday morning, a clerk at the Murphy USA told a responding officer that an unknown robber entered the store and displayed a black and silver handgun.

The robber then demanded $10 and $20 bills from the cash register and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Authorities described the robber as a black male standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall who appeared to walk with a limp. He wore a bright yellow hoodie and a red or black bandanna over his nose and mouth, according to the report.

The second weekend robbery at the convenience store involved an assailant who brandished a semi-automatic handgun while demanding two packages of cigarettes and money, a witness told police.

That robber was described as standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. The assailant wore a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white shoes and a black bandanna at the time.

Details regarding the second robber's race and gender were not immediately known.

In both robberies, the gunmen each fled northbound from the convenience store's parking lot.

No suspects were named in either report.