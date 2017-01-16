VIDEO: What Mike Anderson, players said about playing Texas A&M

Mike Anderson

Anderson said Texas A&M's size could give Arkansas trouble. "That's what they use to their advantage; they shoot it up there and go get it."

Texas A&M wants the game to be at a fast tempo, Anderson said. "We need to create some tempo, too, and force turnovers, and get to their bench."

Anderson said Arkansas' players have learned a sense of urgency in conference player. "Every team can beat you on a given night if you don't come with intensity and focus. That's what's happening with this team here."

Arkansas hasn't played well for a full 40 minutes yet, Anderson said. "We played a good half (against Mizzou) and in the first half at Kentucky."

Anderson, who has never won at Texas A&M as a head coach, said the Aggies have just played better at Reed Arena. "Their team can take you out of what you do. If you get caught up playing their style of basketball, they're good at what they do."

The Razorbacks have played well on the road dating to last season. "I think you've got to have poise and patience, and kind of hang around and be there at the end," Anderson said. "That's what we did at Tennessee."

Anderson said Anton Beard is "playing his best basketball right now," and good guard play is opening the court for transition baskets.

More on Beard: "It's good to see him rebound. Last year, he came in at halftime and it's hard to pick-up and do what you want to do. This year he had the whole summer to play with these guys. He's one of the defensive leaders on our basketball team."

Anton Beard

He said he isn't concerned about whether he starts. "It's about playing the game the right way. When coaches insert me in the starting lineup it feels good, but it's not the end of the world (if they don't).

Beard said he is more comfortable this year than last and that there is no pressure. He said he thinks the season is going by "slow...and just wanting to play ball this year."

He described his highlight-reel pass. "I saw the play before it happened. I saw Daryl (Macon). When we trapped him I said, 'Run Daryl,' and he was off."

Beard said the bench - which outscored Mizzou 38-24 - is a team strength. "When we're on the bench we talk about what we're going to do and how we're going to do it."

He said Arkansas' pressure can get to Texas A&M. "I've watched a lot of their games and they turn the ball over a lot."

Trey Thompson

He said Anton Beard is playing well now. He is the team's "floor general on offense and defense."

Thompson said Texas A&M is a difficult place to play. "They do a real good job of getting their crowd into it."