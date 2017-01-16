Woman found dead inside burned Arkansas home, officials say

MIDWAY — Baxter County authorities say a woman's body has been found inside a burned home north of Midway.

Sheriff John Montgomery said the body of 56-year-old Donna Lou Rollins was found Sunday night by firefighters who responded to the fire.

Montgomery said it appears the woman lived alone in the home.

The sheriff said the body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Little Rock to determine the cause and manner of death.

Montgomery said Monday that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.