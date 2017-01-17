The World in Brief

5 dead in Mexico after festival gunfire

CANCUN, Mexico — A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead, authorities said.

The attorney general of Quintana Roo state said three of the dead were part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival.

Miguel Angel Pech said the shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the BPM Festival’s venues in Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun. Pech ruled out any terror attack.

Pech said a lone gunman tried to enter the nightclub but was denied access because he had a gun.

The gunman began to exchange fire with another person inside, he said, and festival security personnel tried to stop the shooting and came under fire.

State officials initially said the dead included an Italian, a Colombian and two Canadians, while not giving a country for the fifth victim. The state prosecutor’s office later said only one Canadian was killed, and the U.S. Embassy confirmed that one of those killed was a U.S. citizen.

The shooting apparently caused a rush of people heading for the exits at the beachside club, and the lone female victim was apparently killed during the stampede.

Pech said 15 people were injured, including one Mexican woman who was seriously injured.

Will talk truce, say some Syrian rebels

BEIRUT — Representatives of some Syrian rebel groups said Monday they will attend talks sponsored by Russia and Turkey scheduled later this month, despite mounting violations of a cease-fire across the war-ravaged country.

A rebel adviser said the talks between representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, to be held in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana, will initially focus on ways to strengthen and monitor the cease-fire that went into effect Dec. 30.

“The first sessions will be to study the violations and implementation of the cease-fire,” said Molhem Akidi, a leading member of the Fastaqim group. The group was a leading fighting force in Aleppo before its fighters left as part of a Russia-Turkey brokered deal.

Opposition activists have reported widespread violence around Syria. Although the scale of the violence was not comparable with the government-led, offensive against Aleppo that preceded the cease-fire, airstrikes and shelling were reported in at least eight of Syria’s 14 provinces Monday.

U.S., Cuba to share crime information

HAVANA — The U.S. and Cuba have agreed to share information on international criminal activity such as terrorism, human trafficking and money laundering despite Republican objections to U.S. law-enforcement cooperation with the Cuban government.

The U.S. State Department signed the memorandum of understanding Monday with the Cuban Interior Ministry, which is responsible for internal security in Cuba, including crackdowns on political dissidents. The signing in Havana was closed to the press, but the State Department said it was witnessed by Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes.

The memorandum signed Monday commits the U.S. and Cuba to sharing information, carrying out joint investigations and possibly stationing law-enforcement officials in each other’s countries.

EU cautions Trump on Jerusalem

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers on Monday opposed any plan by President-elect Donald Trump to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and warned that it could ratchet up tensions with the Arab world.

“It is very important for us all to refrain from unilateral actions, especially those that can have serious consequences in large sectors of public opinion in large parts of the world,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters after leading talks in Brussels.

Mogherini declined to say what consequences could be considered because no formal decision has been made to move the embassy.

Trump hasn’t yet outlined a clear policy for the Middle East, but has signaled he will be more sympathetic to Israel’s hard-line right than previous administrations. He has vowed to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, part of which the Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

Mogherini said the EU would continue to respect the international consensus that embassies shouldn’t be based in Jerusalem, which is laid out in U.N. Security Council Resolution 478, dating from 1980.

