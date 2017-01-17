5 arrested in man's gun death

FORT SMITH -- Three men, a woman and a teenage boy have been arrested on charges in the investigation of a fatal shooting last weekend.

A news release from the Fort Smith Police Department said additional charges were expected when reports of the shooting were reviewed by the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney's office. The office was closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday and Robert E. Lee's Birthday.

According to the release, arrested were Ryan Oxford and Bryan Porras, both 19; Alberto Chavez, 18; a 16-year-old male who was not identified; and Mariah Crocker, 18. Oxford, Porras, Chavez and the youth were arrested on terroristic act charges, while Crocker was arrested on drug and weapons charges.

The four adults were being held without bail Monday in the Sebastian County jail. Information about the teenager was not available.

Police officers were called to 2315 N. Ninth St. about 10:30 p.m. Saturday where they found Justin Lopez, 18, dead from a gunshot wound, the release said.

Lopez and Trey Miller were in a camper trailer behind the residence on North Ninth Street. Miller was unhurt, according to the release.

Investigators learned that Lopez and Miller heard a noise outside the trailer, opened the door and saw several males. They retreated back inside the trailer as gunfire started. At least two different guns were used to fire 33 rounds into the trailer, the release said.

Miller told officers he ran and hid in the bathroom at the back of the trailer, the release said. Lopez was struck by gunfire at least once.

The release said Oxford and Chavez were arrested Sunday after being interviewed.

Porras was arrested about 4:15 p.m. by patrol and SWAT officers during a traffic stop after leaving his apartment at 220 May Ave. The youth was arrested shortly thereafter at another location, according to the release.

The SWAT team executed a search warrant at Porras' apartment where Crocker, identified as Porras' girlfriend, was arrested.

Two rifles believed to have been used in the shooting have been seized, the release said.

The investigation was ongoing Monday.

A check of Sebastian County Circuit Court records shows that Chavez was arrested in September 2014 on charges of manslaughter and first-degree battery. The cases were transferred to juvenile court in March 2015. Chavez was 16 at the time.

Court records showed Porras was charged in two cases last year. One case involved possession of drugs with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia in May. He pleaded guilty in June and was given a five-year suspended sentence.

In February, he was arrested on two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and one for possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty to those charges in June and was given a 10-year suspended sentence.

State Desk on 01/17/2017