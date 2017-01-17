Orlando shooter’s wife detained by FBI

WASHINGTON — Noor Salman, the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter, was arrested by the FBI in connection with the massacre, authorities said Monday.

Salman, who was extensively questioned by federal agents in the days after the massacre, was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco Bay area and is facing charges in Florida that include obstruction of justice. A Twitter post from the United States attorney’s office in Orlando said Salman will make her initial court appearance this morning in Oakland, Calif.

Salman moved to California after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. By the time a three-hour standoff with law enforcement had ended, 49 patrons were killed and another 53 people required hospitalization.

FBI agents repeatedly questioned Salman in the aftermath of the shooting about whether she had advance knowledge of her husband’s plans. Salman told The New York Times in an interview published last fall that she knew her husband had watched jihadist videos but that she was “unaware of everything” regarding his intent to shoot up the club.

12 held after protest at Memphis refinery

MEMPHIS — At least 12 people were arrested during a protest at the Valero refinery in Memphis, police said.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said protesters used 55-gallon drums to block the south Memphis refinery’s truck loading entrance Monday afternoon.

Brownlee said several protesters handcuffed themselves to the barrels and refused to leave.

According to media reports, about 35 to 40 protesters gathered at the refinery. They were protesting the Diamond Pipeline, a proposed domestic crude oil pipeline that would run from Cushing, Okla., to the refinery.

On its website, Diamond Pipeline LLC says the project consists of about 440 miles of 20-inch pipeline, capable of transporting 200,000 barrels a day from Cushing to Memphis. A section will run across north-central Arkansas, crossing 14 counties. Opponents in Arkansas have said the line poses a threat to the state’s water resources, protected species and historic sites.

Man returned to Saba in student’s death

MIAMI — A U.S. resident has been extradited to the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba to face charges in the April 2015 killing of a California medical student.

Dutch Caribbean law enforcement officials said Sunday that the suspect will face charges that include murder, rape and possession of child pornography.

The Dutch announcement identified the suspect only by his initials. But U.S. officials previously identified him as 31-year-old Senad Cejvan, a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina and a legal permanent resident of Missouri.

Cejvan was a student at the Saba University School of Medicine with the victim, 24-year-old Kavya Guda of Fremont, Calif., a native of India.

Authorities said he abruptly left the Dutch island after she was found strangled and that investigators found DNA evidence linking him to the crime. They say nearly 10,000 images of child pornography were later found on a computer he left behind.

U.S. park visits hit record for 3rd year

SALT LAKE CITY — Visits to U.S. national parks set a record in 2016 for the third consecutive year as landmarks such Zion, Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain reached historic levels of popularity, in turn causing headaches because of overcrowded roads and trails and increasing visitor misbehavior.

At many parks, visitors waited an hour or more in cars to get through entrance gates and then spent the day trying to outmaneuver fellow visitors for parking spots and room on popular trails. They also left behind enormous amounts of trash.

Park managers praise the increased interest but are struggling to preserve iconic mountains, slot canyons and wildlife habitat for future generations. The National Park Service budget has remained basically flat, leaving parks to grapple with the problems without higher employment levels.

Visitation to national parks is on track to surpass 325 million in 2016, breaking 2015’s record 307 million.

A Section on 01/17/2017