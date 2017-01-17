Home / Latest News /
Arkansas, 12 other states sue to block Obama coal mining rule
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:16 p.m.
AUSTIN, Texas — Arkansas and 12 other states have asked a federal court to block final rules from President Barack Obama's administration designed to reduce coal mining's effect on streams.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned a Washington-based appeals court for an injunction Tuesday.
Paxton said in a statement that the "Stream Protection Rule" imposes "mandatory, one-size-fits-all" regulations that violate states' rights.
Joining Arkansas and Texas are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Last month, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed a separate lawsuit challenging the rule there.
The U.S. Interior Department argues that the rule will protect 6,000 miles of streams by preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby waters.
Republicans have vowed to overturn it under President-elect Donald Trump.
