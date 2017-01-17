Arkansas House OKs delay in launch of medical marijuana program

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved delaying the launch of the state's medical marijuana program and legislation easing the requirements for doctors who certify a patient is eligible to use the drug.

The House voted 91-0 Tuesday to give state agencies until early May rather than March to finalize the rules for the program voters approved in November. The measure, which now heads to the Senate, also moves the deadline for the state to accept dispensary applications from June 1 to July 1.

The lawmaker behind the measure said the time is needed to allow more public input.

The House also approved a bill by 70-23 vote that would remove the requirement that doctors who certify a patient is eligible state that the benefits of the drug outweigh its risks.

