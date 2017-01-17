Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man killed in head-on collision on state highway
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:33 a.m.
An Arkansas man was killed Monday after his pickup collided with another vehicle head-on while he was driving on a state highway in Logan County, authorities said.
Larry H. Smith, 49, of Magazine was driving a 1991 Ford Ranger south on Arkansas 23 south of Booneville around 2:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. A 1998 Chevrolet was traveling the opposite direction on the highway and crossed the center line, hitting Smith's pickup head-on, police said.
Smith suffered fatal injuries. The Chevrolet's driver, 53-year-old Steven Street of Magazine, was injured in the collision and taken to a hospital in Fort Smith, officials said.
Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
Smith's death is the 17th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
