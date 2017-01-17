Crashes claim six lives on state roads

Six people died in automobile crashes over the weekend, according to reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Two drivers were killed and a passenger hurt in a head-on wreck Saturday afternoon south of Blytheville, state police said.

Dennis Stone, 47, of Blytheville and Kaylam Diggs, 26, of Osceola were driving on U.S. 61 in Mississippi County shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Stone's northbound 2004 Honda crossed the center line and hit Diggs' southbound 2015 Dodge head-on, killing both men, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A passenger in the Dodge, 25-year-old Nicholas Key of Osceola, was injured in the wreck, police said.

Conditions were said to be rainy and wet at the time of the wreck.

A Harrisburg man was killed after he lost control of his three-wheeler and crashed Sunday evening, authorities said.

Leamon Wilson Burns, 33, was driving the vehicle south on Arkansas 163 in Poinsett County about 6:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were foggy and wet at the time of the wreck, state police said. No one else was reported injured.

A Faulkner County woman was killed after her vehicle was hit Sunday night, state police said.

Megan Margaret Ruth Browning, 24, was driving a 2004 Lexus west on U.S. 412 in Madison County at 10:19 p.m. when a 2015 Ford heading east crossed the center line and hit her vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Conditions were rainy and foggy at the time of the wreck, police said.

A 70-year-old Beebe man was killed after his car hit a tree Sunday night, state police said.

Jimmy D. Bolin was driving a 2013 Chevrolet south on Arkansas 31 in White County at 11:15 p.m. when he tried to turn left, hit a tree and was thrown from the vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report. It happened north of Beebe.

Conditions were foggy and wet at the time of the wreck, police said. Bolin was the only person reported injured.

A one-car wreck in Hempstead County killed a Prescott man Saturday afternoon when his car hit a tree, state police said.

Jirell Sockwell, 31, was driving a 2006 Buick LaCrosse east on Arkansas 332 shortly before 4 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The car hit a tree and flipped.

Sockwell was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Conditions were said to be cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck.

Metro on 01/17/2017