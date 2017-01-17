Fans in Dallas getting tired of playoff fiascos

Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes that the Dallas Cowboys were their own worst enemy in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoffs.

"The Dallas Cowboys have their quarterback, but if their defense doesn't get any better they're doomed for a repeat," Engel writes.

"While they're at it, the head coach has some accountability in the latest Dallas Cowboys' playoff failure, and DFW's most recent sports gag.

"The local teams tease us worse than campaigning politicians -- the Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and FC Dallas were the best regular-season teams in their respective conferences last season, and not a single one advanced to the title round.

"And, I'm sorry, but I don't care when pitchers and catchers report; the Cowboys were supposed to go to their first NFC Championship since the '95 season.

"Alas, the '16 Cowboys added themselves to the DFW Den of Disappointment with a pathetic first half that cost them in an entertaining 34-31 playoff loss to Aaron Rodgers and a bunch of spares who play with him on the Green Bay Packers.

"The one area that was thought to be a problem from the beginning of the season -- the Cowboys' defense --eventually got 'em, and their head coach did not help them out, either."

True inside view

Antonio Brown gave his fans an inside look at the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room Sunday night.

The star wide receiver filmed the postgame scene in the Steelers' locker room on Facebook Live after an 18-16 victory at Kansas City on Sunday, a video that lasted more than 17 minutes and had over 900,000 views just a few hours after it aired, The Associated Press reported.

Brown talks to fans in the video, thanking them for their support while joking around with teammates, many of whom are changing out of their uniforms. The Steelers then have a team prayer, followed by coach Mike Tomlin addressing his players.

Tomlin isn't seen in the video, but can be heard telling the Steelers that they need to start preparing for the New England Patriots and next Sunday's matchup in the AFC championship game.

"We just spotted these a* a day and a half," Tomlin said late Sunday night, after the game was delayed 7 hours because of weather. "We're going to touch down at 4 o'clock in the f* morning. So be it. We'll be ready for their a*. But you ain't got to tell them we're coming."

Tomlin also tells his team to "keep a low profile." Another member of the team is heard saying, "Keep cool on social media. This is about us, nobody else."

All while Brown kept rolling for hundreds of thousands to see.

NFL teams are often very protective of what goes on in their locker rooms, so it's surprising Brown chose to go live -- and for that long.

About halfway into the video, the media arrives in the locker room for interviews. Brown continues to film, with a few teammates making cameos before he signs off.

He said it

From Brad Dickson of the Omaha World-Herald:

• "During the Chiefs' playoff game in Kansas City there was a continuous scroll across the screen telling people to stay home. Then you looked at the game and the stands were full of 79,000 fans. Can you say mixed message?"

• "According to one report, new Nebraska defensive coordinator Bob Diaco will be paid $825,000 his first year and $875,000 his second year. So much for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts call for spending cuts."

• "The father of UCLA freshman basketball guard Lonzo Ball predicted the Bruins will win their first national championship since 1995. A much safer bet: Lonzo Ball makes my all-name team for the next four years."

SPORTS QUIZ

How many games did Jason Garrett start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys?

ANSWER

9.Garrett was 6-3 as a starting quarterback from 1993-1999.

Sports on 01/17/2017