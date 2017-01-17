GAC ROUNDUP

MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 96, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 87

Karim Mawuenyega scored 20 points to lead Arkansas-Monticello (13-0, 9-0 Great American Conference) past Southern Arkansas (6-9, 4-5) on Monday night in Magnolia.

Tyrin Jones, Derylton Hill and Vicktor Arnick all had 17 points for the Boll Weevils. Hill grabbed 15 rebounds. Cobe Goosby finished with 16 points. UAM shot 49.2 percent (29 of 59) from the field and made 8 three-pointers. The Boll Weevils also made 30 of 39 free throws.

Darnell Jones-Bowie led the Muleriders with 23 points.

HARDING 92,

ARKANSAS TECH 85

Harding (8-5, 5-4) had three post players score career highs, including senior Stefan Andelkovic with 29 points, as the Bisons defeated Arkansas Tech (9-4, 5-4) at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Also for Harding, Gojko Djokovic scored a career-high 17 points. Will Francis scored 18 points.

Bennie Lufile led Arkansas Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 76,

HENDERSON STATE 70

Isaiah Harper recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds as Ouachita Baptist (8-5, 6-3) earned a victory over Henderson State (11-4, 6-3) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Justin McCleary led the Tigers with 17 points.

OBU led 37-26 at halftime and extended its lead to 52-35 with 14:00 left. Henderson State cut the lead to 57-49 with 9:48 left, thanks to a 12-3 run. But the Tigers were able to hold off the Reddies, as they made 21 of 26 free throws in the second half.

Kevin Kozan scored 17 points to lead the Reddies.

WOMEN

HARDING 72,

ARKANSAS TECH 58

A’ndrea Haney scored a team-high 21 points and five assists while Falan Miller added 12 to keep Harding (12-2, 9-0 Great American Conference) unbeaten in conference play with a victory over Arkansas Tech (11-2, 7-2) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Caroline Hogue finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bisons, who used a 16-6 run in the third quarter to blow open a close game and put an end to the Golden Suns’ 10-game winning streak.

Kelsey McClure finished with a teamhigh 14 points and Cheyenne North added 13 points for Arkansas Tech.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 80,

ARK.-MONTICELLO 78, OT

Kimberly Crown finished with 26 points and nine rebounds as Southern Arkansas (4-9, 2-7) defeated Arkansas-Monticello (6-7, 3-6) in overtime at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia. Aaliyah Holmes scored 15 points, Anna Djedjemel had 11 and Makaila Jordan added 10 for SAU.

Brittnee Broadway’s three-pointer gave UAM a three-point lead with 25 seconds left in regulation, but SAU made three free throws to send the game to overtime at 68-68.

Ayesha Wahid led the Cotton Blossoms with 23 points. Taylor Collins scored 17 points.

HENDERSON STATE 75,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 74

Pink Jones finished with a team-high 23 points and Torrie Thompson had a career-high 20 points to help Henderson State (7-82, 7-2) defeat Ouachita Baptist (7-8, 4-5) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Lady Reddies trailed 70-66 with 2:30 left, but they pulled within 74-73 with 24.9 seconds left. Thompson hit a jumper to give Henderson State a 75-74 lead with nine seconds remaining.

OBU had an opportunity to win, but turned the ball over with 0.3 seconds left Haleigh Henson scored 15 points for Henderson State.