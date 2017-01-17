Unity, love themes of MLK Day celebrations in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Extolling the virtues of love and acceptance prevents prejudice and hatred from having a platform in society, marchers proclaimed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Hundreds of people of all ages and races gathered at the parking lot near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Razorback Road. The freedom march made its way from there to the University of Arkansas campus with a police escort.

The line easily spanned two blocks. Marchers sang "We Shall Overcome" and "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" as a light sprinkle waned and sunlight poured over the proceedings.

"I'm a huge advocate of unifying people and encouraging them to work together because we accomplish more together than we could ever accomplish on our own," said the Rev. Marcus Carruthers of the Dwelling Place Church. "One of the great things Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for was unifying people. He didn't just serve one people or group, he served everyone."

Carruthers spoke of unity in the face of one of the most divisive elections in U.S. history. The transition of power from President Barack Obama to president-elect Donald Trump was a frequent topic among marchers Monday.

Peggy Boyles, a member of the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council that co-sponsored the event, wore a beanie displaying Obama's name as she handed out fliers. Having Trump in office signifies a backward step from the dream of unity King envisioned, Boyles said.

"We've already done so with him just being in the race," she said. "I really believe that."

James Wilks of Fayetteville brought his 9-year-old son, Ethan, to the march with the hope of instilling in him the concept of unity.

Ethan, still learning about King, picked up on a simple message about the nonviolent activist.

"He wanted the people to have freedom," Ethan said.

Wilks hoped for a bright future for his son despite the outcome of the election.

"We came up on the short end of that. We just hope that whoever's in office will look out for everyone," he said.

Carruthers said leaders have to stand up for the principles of love and unity just as King once did.

"We're American. That means we're united," he said. "We need to support our president, we need to support our community and everybody do their part."

Brendan Cook, 21, a university student from Springdale, remarked on the diversity of the crowd. He was glad to see the large turnout but worried his generation hasn't worked hard enough to spread King's dream.

"One thing I would hate to happen is for Martin Luther King to leave a legacy like he did and then we all end up forgetting that," Cook said.

A group of young people from the Arkansas United Community Coalition carried a banner displaying the word "solidarity" among the crowd. Group members collaborated with the Northwest Arkansas Dream Keepers, the youth organization of the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council, to create the banner.

"When we come together and organize, we can prevent attacks on our community and communities of color from this incoming administration and also in our own state Legislature," said Michel Rangel, 23.

The march ended at the Arkansas Union on campus with a vigil co-sponsored by the Arkansas Associated Student Government and Black Student Association. Trey Smith of the Northwest Arkansas Dream Keepers spoke at the end and said he hadn't planned on talking about politics but had a change of heart.

"Ignoring the fact that Donald Trump got elected to the presidency of the United States after repeatedly saying racist things is not going to fix racism in America," Smith said.

If displaying hatred gives hatred permission to exist, the same must also be true for displaying love, Smith said. Exclaiming love, tolerance and acceptance over and over again will give hatred no room to exist, he said.

"That will be the day Dr. King's dream is fully realized, and that is how we beat this," Smith said.

The council held its 21st Recommitment Banquet at the Fayetteville Town Center later in the evening, awarding scholarships to 10 high school and 11 undergraduate students in the region.

Cynthia Nance, former dean and professor of the university's School of Law, said antagonism and fear has risen in American culture.

"People, we cannot allow this to be the course for our community or for our country," she said.

Nance cited King's famous line, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

"If you truly want to act in solidarity, you cannot simply retreat into your privilege when you don't want to engage," she said.

NW News on 01/17/2017