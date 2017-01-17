• Elizabeth "Lizzie" Anderson, 11, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was awarded the Girl Scout Medal of Honor for saving her 8-year-old sister in May when she began choking on a piece of candy, prompting Lizzie to wrap her arms around her waist and squeeze in a Heimlich maneuver that popped the candy free.

• Benny Fulkerson, a battalion chief for the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said firefighters used pumps to lower a swimming pool's water level by 5 feet to keep a 1,500-pound cow that had fallen in warm enough until a wrecker could hoist the animal to safety.

• Isaac Gettleman, 22, is facing 36 criminal mischief counts after police identified him as a suspect by watching security-camera video of a man kicking the sides of cars and jumping on their side-view mirrors in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

• Gail Dougherty of Woodstock, Vt., found a crumpled note in her trash demanding money and making threats, which police used to connect Adam Kniffin, 28, who was dating the family housekeeper, to a Jan. 4 bank robbery.

• Thomas Coleman has been ordered to pay $500 per month in child support for a child who isn't his biological son after an Oklahoma judge ruled that he failed to challenge paternity within two years of the child's birth, as required by state law.

• Carla Mitchell, 48, a former Internal Revenue Service employee from Kansas City, Kan., is accused in a federal indictment of filing false tax returns and aggravated identity theft by making false entries to lower tax liability or to increase the refund for herself and her friends and family members.

• Richard Gillespie of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Cincinnati said inspectors intercepted 53 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside a statue of a snail that was in a package with a Georgia address labeled "Mexican stone crafts."

• George McShane, 42, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested on a second-degree murder charge after, detectives said, he strangled his wife, Kristen, and then tried to cover up the crime by posting on her Facebook page that she'd dropped her phone in the toilet, to explain why she wasn't responding to family and friends.

A Section on 01/17/2017