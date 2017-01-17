Man wanted in multiple states arrested after chase on I-30, I-440 in Little Rock

A North Carolina man who police say is wanted on 15 different felony warrants was arrested Tuesday morning after a vehicle chase along parts of two interstates in Little Rock, authorities said.

Robert E. Woodward, 46, was ultimately arrested after troopers rammed his vehicle, shot out a tire and approached the vehicle with a K-9, Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

The chase started around 9 a.m. after a trooper stopped Woodward's Dodge pickup for swerving along eastbound Interstate 30 near Arch Street, authorities said. The trooper was checking Woodward's license when Woodward sped off, fleeing onto Interstate 440 and then back onto the westbound I-30 ramp, the release said.

Police say "immobilization techniques" failed before ramming the pickup and shooting out the tire caused it to stop. Woodward "initially refused to comply" with commands to get out, but he surrendered when a Little Rock Police Department K-9 approached, the release said. Investigators reportedly later found a gun in his vehicle.

Woodward was wanted in "as many as five states," the release said, on charges including escape, assault with a weapon and assault on a law enforcement officer. A state police spokesman said the prosecutor will determine which charges Woodward faces in the pursuit.

A 20 year-old passenger also surrendered, though it wasn't clear if she will face any charges. Police said an investigation is continuing.

Woodward was taken to the Pulaski County jail.